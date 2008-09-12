Amazon Hires Top Ad Exec From Microsoft

Amazon (AMZN) isn’t much of a player in online advertising, but if a new hire is any indication, they’d like that to change. The NYPost reports Amazon has tapped a 10-year Microsoft (MSFT) veteran Lisa Utzschneider as SVP of national ad sales, citing internal emails.



Amazon sells text and display ads on its results pages, as well as display advertising on owned sites like IMDB.com, Askville.com and DPreview.com.

NYPost: Lisa Utzschneider, who worked at Microsoft for 10 years, will become senior vice president of national ad sales for Amazon, according to e-mails yesterday announcing her departure. During her tenure, Utzschneider worked to make Microsoft’s big-brand advertisers happy.

Amazon, which hasn’t publicly announced the hiring, declined to comment yesterday on its ad plans or whether this was a newly created position. The Seattle-based company hasn’t boasted of any top advertising hires in the past.

Compared to Internet heavyweights Google or Yahoo!, Amazon is a bit player in the online ad market and entered the online ad business only in the last couple of years. Amazon doesn’t break out ad revenue, although analysts assume it’s just a fraction of annual sales.

