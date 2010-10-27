Amazon Offers Shopping App For iPad

One day after making yet another vague announcement that the Kindle is selling really, really well–without disclosing any actual numbers–Amazon has launched an app that lets you shop its entire online store from the iPad.



The free app, Windowshop, gives Amazon shoppers access to the company’s full catalogue of products arranged in the same categories as the Web site, along with popular features like Wish Lists and Amazon Prime. But it’s been tailor-made for the iPad, letting you browse products by swiping your finger across the screen.

Amazon already sells electronic books for the iPad and iPhone (as well as Android devices), and that’s proven to be a wise decision. After all, the first Kindle became available in November 2007, but Amazon’s e-book sales didn’t start to consistently surpass physical book sales until July 2010–a mere three months after the iPad went on sale.

Amazon’s all about friction-free commerce. And if that means fully supporting a competing but popular platform, Amazon will do it.

