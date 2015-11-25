Amazon has pulled its controversial Nazi themed ads from the New York City Subway, Variety first reported.

The ads, for the new Amazon original series “The Man in the High Castle,” prompted outrage from some riders.

The show, which is based on the novel by Philip K. Dick, takes place in an alternate reality in which Japan and Nazi Germany won the second World War. Together, they control the United States.

The ads were on the shuttle between Times Square and Grand Central Terminal. Nazi German and Imperial Japanese insignia was plastered on the seats of the subway, among other places.

@MTA Get those damned Nazi insignias off the subway. They are disgusting.

— jpaznik (@jpaznik) November 23, 2015

Should @amazon be more sensitive about its advertisement & not include potentially offensive symbols? pic.twitter.com/Fxt67fHvxa — Katherine Lam (@byKatherineLam) November 23, 2015

A spokesperson for the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority confirmed to Tech Insider that Amazon had pulled the ads.

Amazon did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday afternoon.

