Amazon Has Plans For A Crazy, Glass Dome Headquarters In Seattle

Amazon is building a new headquarters in Seattle. It has scrapped plans for a rectangular design and has replaced it with three connected domes.



The structure’s design inspiration comes from buildings all over the world, including a zoo in Germany and gardens in Singapore. It will be tall enough to accommodate fully-grown trees inside.

The domes could take more than six years to build and the headquarters would take up 3.3 million square feet. The proposal is being discussed at Seattle’s City Hall tonight.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

