Amazon Has Plans For A Crazy, Glass Dome Headquarters In Seattle

Amazon is building a new headquarters in Seattle. It has scrapped plans for a rectangular design and has replaced it with three connected domes.
The structure’s design inspiration comes from buildings all over the world, including a zoo in Germany and gardens in Singapore. It will be tall enough to accommodate fully-grown trees inside.
The domes could take more than six years to build and the headquarters would take up 3.3 million square feet. The proposal is being discussed at Seattle’s City Hall tonight.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
The domes were inspired by multiple real-life structures, including this convention centre in Ottowa, Canada.
Here are some of the outdoor spaces that are inspiring the campus as well. The include fields, hanging lights, dog parks and water fountains.
