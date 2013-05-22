Amazon Has Plans For A Crazy, Glass Dome Headquarters In Seattle

Alyson Shontell
Amazon is building a new headquarters in Seattle. It has scrapped plans for a rectangular design and has replaced it with three connected domes.

The structure’s design inspiration comes from buildings all over the world, including a zoo in Germany and gardens in Singapore. It will be tall enough to accommodate fully-grown trees inside.

The domes could take more than six years to build and the headquarters would take up 3.3 million square feet. The proposal is being discussed at Seattle’s City Hall tonight.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Here's what the proposed Amazon dome headquarters will looks like when it's finished.

And an aerial view of the surrounding Seattle buildings.

Here's the headquarters that was previously proposed and approved.

Here's what Amazon wants to build instead.

It's going to take up multiple blocks.

Here are models of what the multi-dome headquarters would look like.

The domes were inspired by multiple real-life structures, including this convention centre in Ottowa, Canada.

And Mitchel Park Conservatory in Milwaukee.

The Renzo Piano in Genoa, Italy.

And the Royal Greenhouses of Kaeken, in Brussels, Belgium.

The greenhouse's interior.

Singapore's Gardens by the Bay is a similar structure that combines nature and architecture.

So does the Nabana-No-Sato in Nagashima, Japan.

The National Botanic Garden of Wales in the UK is another source of inspiration for Amazon.

As is this Zoo in Leipzig, Germany.

The headquarters will be a mix of retail, primary buildings, a large lobby and parking garages.

There will be canopies and bike access.

An aerial view.

Here are the plans for the second, third and fourth floors of the proposed domes.

Here's what it would look like from the street.

And a diagram of the east/west section of the space.

A more realistic sketch.

This one from 6th Avenue.

Here it is from Lenora Street.

And from the other side.

Here's the view that was previously approved along 6th Avenue.

And what the domes would look like instead.

The view looking west.

Looking southeast along 6th Avenue.

The view from 7th Avenue, looking Southwest.

Here are some of the outdoor spaces that are inspiring the campus as well. The include fields, hanging lights, dog parks and water fountains.

The previously approved tower and podium.

The new, improved design.

Here's how it would look, to scale.

And again.

But is it better than Apple's spaceship-like headquarters?

