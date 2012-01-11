AT&T Is Going To Try To Blow Away Amazon's Cloud

Photo: USDOE via Wikimedia Commons

There’s already no shortage of companies with their own “clouds” trying to blow up Amazon’s popular web services.Now AT&T will too.



On Monday AT&T announced AT&T Cloud Architect, which it describes as “a developer-centric cloud platform providing storage and infrastructure as-a-service.” Sound familiar? It should. That’s what Amazon’s Web Services does, as does Microsoft Azure, IBM’s SmartCloud, Red Hat’s OpenShift and countless others.

AT&T has promised that it’s new cloud will support multiple flavours of Linux (CentOS, Debian, Fedora, Red Hat) as well as Windows Server.

AT&T was vague as to when its cloud would be available, saying that it would be turned on sometime in the next few weeks, reports Ars Technica.

The news is significant for another reason. AT&T is choosing OpenStack to build its cloud, making it the first carrier to join the OpenStack consortium. OpenStack is an open-source cloud architecture project based on a collaboration between NASA and hosting company Rackspace. It’s not the only open source cloud architecture, but it is the one that seems to be winning the most support with the most important participants.

Having the cloud industry settle on one architecture is good for enterprise customers. It ensures they won’t get stuck with one cloud vendor. They can move their applications more easily between multiple clouds built with the same technology.

That’s the heart of the complaint thrown at Amazon by competitors like Rackspace. They say Amazon’s proprietary technology makes it hard for customers to move.

