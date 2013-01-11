Amazon's New AutoRip Feature Could Mean Trouble For Apple iTunes

Amazon just announced a new AutoRip feature that could put a dent in Apple’s iTunes business.



With AutoRip, people who buy CDs from Amazon will also receive free digital copies of those tracks to store in their Amazon Cloud Player libraries.

The feature isn’t available on every CD, but Amazon sells more than 50,000 albums that are eligible for AutoRip. The AutoRip feature is also available for CDs that you previously bought from Amazon.

Once your files are in your Cloud Player library, you can play them from essentially any device, including the Kindle Fire, Android phone or tablet, iPhone, iPod Touch, Samsung TVs, and your good old-fashioned computer.

Another plus, according to Amazon, is that many of the AutoRip CDs cost less than the digital album on iTunes.

Check out the new AutoRip here.

Photo: Screenshot

