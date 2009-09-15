Amazon Halts Construction On $135 Million Datacenter Due To Economy

Amazon (AMZN) has abandoned construction on a $135 million datacenter in Boardman, Oregon until “sometime next year” due to “poor economic conditions,” according to the town’s Chamber of Commerce.



The poor economy hasn’t slowed Amazon much elsewhere. This summer, Amazon agreed to buy online shoe retailer Zappos for $800 million. It also just purchased a 110,000 square foot property in North Virginia.

So maybe blaming “poor economic conditions” is Amazon’s nice way of saying it found a better place to build or that it overestimated data demand in the Pacific Northwest.

In a statement, the company told The Register:

“We continuously evaluate the requirements for our infrastructure capacity and are judicious in our investment decisions,” a spokeswoman said. “While we are continually adding resources to support our customers, we don’t disclose specific locations for security reasons and don’t comment on rumours and speculation.”

