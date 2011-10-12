Amazon Had A Really Strong September

Photo: Charlie Rose

Amazon got a lot more visitors in September than it did last year, which points to a strong Q3.According to Comscore, Amazon’s pageviews in the U.S. were up 26% in September and 19% in Q3 versus a year ago, while unique U.S. visitors grew 25% to 79 million.



That’s a big improvement in all three categories compared with the first two quarters of 2011.

In a research note, Citi analyst Mark Maheny noted that Amazon’s pageviews and uniques have a strong historical correlation with revenue growth in North America.

Amazon reports its third quarter earnings on October 25.

The fourth quarter should be even better: the Kindle Fire launched on September 28, so probably didn’t play much of a part in the September or Q3 growth statistics. At one point, screenshots of Amazon’s internal inventory system suggested that it was taking 50,000 Kindle Fire orders per day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.