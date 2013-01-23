While Groupon Pulls Gun-Related Daily Deals, Amazon Keeps Slinging Them

Photo: AP

In light of recent gun-related tragedies, Groupon has axed its firearm-related daily deals.Spokesperson Julie Mossler said in a statement that “[a]ll scheduled and current gun-related deals featured on Groupon North America, including shooting ranges, conceal-and-carry and clay shooting, have been placed on hiatus while we review internal standards that shape the deal inventory we feature.”



Groupon is hardly the first to respond in this way, but AmazonLocal, the daily deal branch of Amazon, is carrying on with business as usual, offering a $75 firearm safety class, for example.

