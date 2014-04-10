Amazon Just Announced Two More Shows From Whit Stillman And Marc Forster

Amazon is on a roll right now announcing its FireTV set box and greenlighting shows.

This morning, Amazon announced two more pilot series it has in the works.

The first, a comedy from Whit Stillman is called “The Cosmopolitans” with Adam Brody and Chloë Sevigny and will take place and be filmed in Paris.

“Hand of God” will be a drama directed by Marc Forster (“World War Z”) and will star Ron Perlman (“Sons of Anarchy”) and Dana Delany (“Body of Proof”).

Both will air later this year on Amazon’s Instant Video. Like the streaming service’s other pilots, Amazon will rely on consumer reviews to decide which pilots, if any, move forward as series.

Here’s how Amazon describes the shows. Will you check them out?

“The Cosmopolitans”

“Hand of God”

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

