Amazon Just Announced Two More Shows From Whit Stillman And Marc Forster

Amazon is on a roll right now announcing its FireTV set box and greenlighting shows.
This morning, Amazon announced two more pilot series it has in the works.
The first, a comedy from Whit Stillman is called “The Cosmopolitans” with Adam Brody and Chloë Sevigny and will take place and be filmed in Paris.
“Hand of God” will be a drama directed by Marc Forster (“World War Z”) and will star Ron Perlman (“Sons of Anarchy”) and Dana Delany (“Body of Proof”).
Both will air later this year on Amazon’s Instant Video. Like the streaming service’s other pilots, Amazon will rely on consumer reviews to decide which pilots, if any, move forward as series.
Here’s how Amazon describes the shows. Will you check them out?
“The Cosmopolitans”
The Cosmopolitans follows a group of young American expatriates in Paris who are searching for love and friendship in a foreign city. The dramatic comedy pilot stars Adam Brody, Chloë Sevigny, Carrie MacLemore, Dree Hemmingway,Shaun Evans, Freddy Åsblom and Adriano Giannini and will begin shooting this April in Paris.
“Hand of God”
Hand of God centres on the powerful, hard-living and law-bending Judge Pernell who, after a religious awakening, begins having visions and hearing voices through his ventilator-bound son. The drama pilot stars Ron Perlman as Judge Pernell and Dana Delany as his protective wife, as well as Andre Royo, Alona Tal, Julian Morris, Elizabeth McLaughlin and Garret Dillahunt.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.