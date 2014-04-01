Amazon Just Green-Lighted These 6 Shows

Amazon Political comedy ‘Alpha House,’ starring John Goodman, will return for a second season.

Amazon has just given the go-ahead to six shows.

Political comedy “Alpha House,” starring John Goodman, will be back for a second season.

New series include shows from “X Files” and “The Wires” creators, as well as from Roman Coppola and Jason Schwartzman.

Check out the new shows below. Will you watch?

1. “The After” — from Chris Carter, the legendary creator of “The X-Files” — follows eight strangers who are thrown together by mysterious forces and must help each other survive in a violent world that defies explanation. Aldis Hodge, Andrew Howard, Arielle Kebbel, Jamie Kennedy, Sharon Lawrence, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Adrian Pasdar and Louise Monot star.

2. “Bosch,” based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling book series about a relentless LAPD homicide detective, will be co-written by Connelly and Overmyer. It features Titus Welliver, Annie Wersching, and Jamie Hector. Henrik Bastin and Fabrik Entertainment (“The Killing”) are producing.

3. “Mozart in the Jungle” is a half hour comedic drama about sex, drugs and classical music. The cast includes Gael Garcia Bernal, Saffron Burrows, Lola Kirke, Malcom McDowell, Bernadette Peters and Peter Vack. The series will be written by Oscar-nominee Roman Coppola, as well as Jason Schwartzman, Tony-nominated writer and director Alex Timbers, and Oscar-nominee Paul Weitz.

4. “Transparent,” a dramedy about a Los Angeles family with serious boundary issues, comes from Jill Soloway and stars Jeffrey Tambor, Judith Light, Gaby Hoffmann, Amy Landecker and Jay Duplass. It is an exploration of sex, gender and family that begins when a dramatic admission causes everyone’s secrets to spill out.

5. “Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street” is a live-action adventure show created by David Anaxagoras, a pre-school teacher and first-time writer who was discovered through Amazon Studios’ open-door submission process. The series is a coming-of-age tale that centres around Gortimer, his two best friends Ranger and Mel, and their exploits on Normal Street — an ordinary suburban neighbourhood that has a hint of something magical just beneath the surface.

6. “Wishenpoof!” is written by Angela Santomero, creator of “Blue’s Clues,” “Creative Galaxy,” and the Emmy-nominated literacy series, “Super Why!” It is an animated series that revolves around Bianca, who has “wish magic,” which means if she wishes to play under the sea then — Wishenpoof! — she’s a mermaid, swimming around with the sea horses. Bianca uses her wish magic to help others and learns to solve life’s problems in her own creative way because with magic, or without, we all have the power to make good choices.

BONUS: This summer, Amazon will premiere its first three kids series “Creative Galaxy,” “Tumble Leaf” and “Annedroids” exclusively on Prime Instant Video. Each show will focus on important skills for children — science, arts and critical thinking — and will foster creativity by promoting learning through play.

