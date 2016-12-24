Amazon has created a great way to reuse your old shipping boxes

If you’re like me and did your holiday shopping online, your home might be filled with empty Amazon boxes.
Turns out, Amazon has a new way to prevent its extra packaging from ending up on the curb.
Amazon announced it’s participating in a program called “Give Back Box” earlier this week. Basically, if you ship donations to Goodwill in a used Amazon box, Amazon will cover the shipping.
Here’s how it works:
- Collect your used, empty Amazon boxes. (You can also use boxes from other selected retailers.) Make sure your order isn’t still in there.
- Pack it with the stuff you want to donate to Goodwill. Here’s a suggested list of items Goodwills accept.
- Print a shipping label from givebackbox.com.
- Drop the box off at UPS or the post office. Shipping will be free, and the box will go to the nearest participating Goodwill.
It’s not just a good way to give back to others during the holiday season — the Give Back Box is also a great way to clear your home of clutter and used packaging.
