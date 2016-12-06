This is Amazon's grocery store of the future: No cashiers, no registers, and no lines

Amazon is breaking into physical retail in a new way.

The online retail giant revealed a new kind of physical store concept in a video published on Monday.

The store, called Amazon Go, doesn’t work like a typical supermarket — instead, shoppers use an app, also called Amazon Go, to scan the products they plan to buy, then they can walk out of the building without waiting in a a checkout line.

The idea is that Amazon’s machine learning technology can automatically identify when a product is added to your cart, so you don’t have to do it yourself. When you leave the store, Amazon automatically charges your Amazon account.

The stores will sell ready-made food, staples like bread and milk, and other grocery products. Amazon says their stores are about 167 square metres, so they are relatively small compared to big supermarkets.

The concept could be a preview of what Australian customers could expect upon Amazon’s arrival next year. Fresh food and physical stores have been mentioned in previous speculation about the internet giant’s plans for its new Australian arm. Business Insider has contacted Amazon for comment.

The first Amazon Go store is located in Seattle, Washington, and it will open to the public in early 2017.

Here’s what it’s like to shop in one:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Amazon Go sells prepared foods and other grocery staples. Amazon Everyone who shops needs an Amazon Go app. You scan a QR code when you walk in. Amazon You scan the app on a futuristic turnstile when you enter the store. Amazon Everything you add to your bag is automatically added to your cart -- it will even know if you put something back. Amazon When you're done shopping, you can simply walk out of the store. Amazon The store will automatically charge the credit card on your Amazon account and send a receipt to your phone. Amazon The first store is in downtown Seattle and opens to the public in early 2017. Google Maps Watch the entire video below:

