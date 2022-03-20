I went to a cashierless Amazon store for the first time. It overcharged me $6, but getting a refund was easy.

Amazon opened its first European store in Ealing, London in March 2021. Amazon Fresh store in Ealing. Kate Duffy Sources: Insider, Insider

The ecommerce giant now has 17 stores across London, which operate under its Amazon Fresh brand and use Amazon’s Just Walk Out autonomous technology. The stores don’t have cash registers or cashiers and instead use sensors to monitor which products customers pick up. Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider Source: Amazon

I went to a store in Canary Wharf, London’s financial hub, to try it out. Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

It’s located under a block of residential apartments very close to Canary Wharf’s huge underground shopping center. Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf, located under a block of apartments. Grace Dean/Insider

The store’s window display was quite plain. There was a poster advertising a deal on hot drinks and pastries designed to lure commuters in … Poster advertising a promotion outside the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

… as well as instructions on how to actually enter the store. Instructions outside the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

To get in, you needed to scan a QR code on the Amazon app linked to your account. Entry barriers at the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

I had downloaded the app before I set off to the store, but it seemed counterintuitive to me that the QR code to enter the store wasn’t under the “Grocery” tab on the app, which was dedicated solely to Amazon Fresh deliveries for Prime users. The Amazon app. Grace Dean/Insider

Instead, I had to click on the basket item at the bottom and then click on “fresh code.” The Amazon app. Grace Dean/Insider

Once I had a QR code, getting into the store was easy. I went on a Monday afternoon, and though the store wasn’t busy, there was a steady stream of customers throughout my visit. Entry barriers at the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

The layout of the store was quite minimalistic, with a largely green and black color scheme. Shelves of products in the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

Signs inside the store told you how the shop worked. Instructions inside the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

The store had everything you’d expect from a normal grocery store, including fresh produce … Fresh produce in the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

… drinks … Shelves of drinks in the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

… meat … Refrigerated products in the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

… and a variety of plant-based options. Amazon-branded plant-based mac and cheese. Grace Dean/Insider

It even had fresh sushi. Fresh sushi at Amazon Fresh. Grace Dean/Insider

The store sold products by big-name brands … Shelves of branded products in the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

… alongside Amazon-own products. Shelves of pizzas in the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

It was strange seeing Amazon’s logo on fresh food items like potato salad. Amazon-branded potato salad. Grace Dean/Insider

None of the Amazon-branded milk seemed to be organic, though. Refrigerated products in the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

Amazon also has a partnership with Morrisons, Britain’s fourth-biggest supermarket, including offering same-day grocery delivery for Prime members. Though most products in the Amazon Fresh store were either big-name brands or Amazon-own brands, I saw a few Morrisons items dotted on the shelves. Morrisons-branded drinks in the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

I was also surprised to see some cakes made by Booths, an upmarket supermarket chain with around two dozen stores in northwest England. Interestingly, I couldn’t find these cake on Booths’ own website. Booths sells its products online through Amazon Fresh, but as a small, regional supermarket I didn’t expect to see them in the store in London. Booths-branded cakes in the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider Sources: Booths, Amazon

In the store there were two machines were you could make hot drinks … The hot drinks machine in the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

… with prices considerably lower than at coffee chains. The hot drinks machine in the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

One of the machines only made drinks with oat milk. The hot drinks machine in the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

There was also a stand with hot food … The hot food display in the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

… like these Amazon-branded baguettes. The hot food display in the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

On your way out there’s a station when you can grab sugar, napkins, and sauce, too. Sugar, napkins, and sauce in the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

There was also a bakery section selling fresh bread, doughnuts, and pastries. The bakery display in the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

Alcohol was available in a small room at the back of the store. To enter, you had to show a member of staff your ID. The alcohol section in the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

There were lots of brands I recognized, including Corona, Budweiser, and Stella Artois. Shelves of alcohol in the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

I struggled to find any Amazon-own alcohol. Shelves of alcohol in the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

The store also had a small Amazon Hub for order pick-ups and returns. An Amazon Hub in the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

Amazon is known for its cheap prices. The store advertised some promotional offers, like two ready meals for £6 ($7.85) … Shelves of ready meals in the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

… and the whole chickens seemed very reasonable at just £4 ($5.25) each. Whole chickens for sale in the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

Milk cost £1.30 ($1.70) for 4 pints, which is comparable with other UK grocers, and Amazon emphasized that it was from British farms. Overall, prices in Amazon Fresh didn’t seem any lower than other stores. A poster advertising British milk in the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

The store also sold meal deals, which are offered by many British supermarkets. Deals at other outlets usually allow you to get a main, drink, and snack like potato chips or a chocolate bar deals for £3 or £3.50 ($3.90 or $4.60). The meal deal display in the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

But at Amazon, you paid for the main and then could add a drink and snack for £1 ($1.30) extra. Because I went for quite an upmarket salad, my meal deal ended up coming to £5.50 ($7.20). I’d never paid that much for a supermarket meal deal before. The meal deal display in the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

I wasn’t entirely sure how to exit the store. There was a green arrow on one of the gates, but I wasn’t sure whether I had to press a button. Exit barriers at the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

As I walked towards it, though, the gate opened. Exit barriers at the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

The store didn’t have baskets or trolleys, and I put all my items straight in my tote bag. I’d picked up and put down a few items, and also placed some ready meals but changed my mind after a while. Instructions in the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

I’d also taken some loose bakery items. I was especially interested to see whether Amazon had identified these correctly because each croissant or cookie varies slightly in appearance. The bakery display in the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

A short while after leaving the store, I got a push notification which said how long I’d spent in the store, how much I’d spent, and what they’d come to. A push notification from the Amazon app. Grace Dean/Insider

I was able to view my receipt in the app. Amazon had got everything right – apart from a halloumi, butternut squash, and beetroot salad which I had held in my hand before deciding not buy it and putting it back. I was able to quickly request a refund on Amazon’s website, though, and I got an email the next day confirming the refund had been approved. My receipt on the Amazon app. Grace Dean?

I was impressed by the range of products in the store. Apart from the Amazon Hub and the logos on products, it was easy to forget that the store was operated by the e-commerce giant. Fresh produce in the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider

As someone who rarely orders from Amazon and who had never ordered groceries from Amazon Fresh before, it seemed weird to see so many of its own brand products. Refrigerated products in the Amazon Fresh store in Canary Wharf. Grace Dean/Insider