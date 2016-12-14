If you feel uneasy about Amazon's cashier-less grocery store, you're not alone

Amazon has changed the face of online retail, and now it appears ready to bring big ideas to physical stores as well. Last week, the company introduced Amazon Go, a new store concept that uses machine learning, “computer vision,” and a companion app to let you pick items of the shelves and simply walk out — no lines, no registers, and no cashiers necessary. Amazon takes care of the payment in the background.

But as groundbreaking as Amazon Go sounds, a not-insignificant amount of the public isn’t totally onboard. As this chart from Statista shows, more of the 1,039 respondents to a recent YouGov survey disagree with the notion that Amazon Go will solve more problems than it creates.

Many others are concerned with the potentially higher prices that may come with a faster, higher-tech store. And while most people are at least willing to give Amazon Go a try, the margin isn’t quite overwhelming. For now, it looks like Amazon will have to work to convince people that its tech is reliable, convenient, and worth the potential loss of cashier jobs.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

