Amazon announces it's giving away more than $500 million in 'thank you' bonuses to employees

Mark Lennihan/AP Amazon is giving away more than $US500 million in bonuses for employees who worked the month of June.

Amazon is giving away more than $US500 million in “Thank You” bonuses to employees who worked in June.

Full-time front-line workers at Amazon and Whole Foods, as well as drivers for the company’s delivery service partners, will receive a $US500 bonus. Part-time employees will receive a $US250 bonus.

Amazon ended its $US2 pay bump – which debuted in March – at the end of May.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Amazon is giving away more than $US500 million in bonuses for employees who worked the month of June.

On Monday, the company told all employees that all front-line employees who worked at Amazon from June 1 to June 30 will receive a bonus.

Full-time Amazon and Whole Foods employees, as well as Delivery Service Partner drivers, will receive a $US500 bonus, according to a company blog post. Part-time Amazon and Whole Foods employees, as well as Delivery Service Partner drivers, will receive a $US250 bonus.

Amazon also announced that all front-line Amazon and Whole Foods leaders will receive $US1,000 bonuses. Delivery Service Partner owners will receive $US3,000 and each Amazon Flex driver who worked more than 10 hours in June will receive $US150.

“Our front-line operations teams have been on an incredible journey over the last few months, and we want to show our appreciation with a special one-time Thank You bonus totaling over $US500 million,” Dave Clark, Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide operations, wrote in a blog post.

Amazon ended its $US2 pay bump that it debuted in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic at the end of May. At the time, some workers said that Amazon was ending the pay raise prematurely.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on the bonus.

Some Amazon employees celebrated the bonus on social media on Monday.

Amazon giving us a $500 bonus at the end of the month!!!! CLUTCH !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/RWgXDZxjYJ — TRE. (@CasseLayGo) June 29, 2020

Shoutout to @amazon for giving us all a COVID bonus ✊???? — blake (@BBills96) June 29, 2020

amazon coming thru with a $500 bonus? good morning to y'all too — kinzi (@kinzid) June 29, 2020

Walmart workers received a similar bonus last week, with the retailer’s third round of pandemic-related bonuses. On June 25, full-time Walmart employees received a $US300 bonus, and part-time hourly and temporary workers received a $US150 bonus.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.