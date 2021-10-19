Amazon is offering up to $3,000 in signing bonuses as it tries to hire 150,000 seasonal workers. Here’s where the jobs are concentrated.

Amazon is hiring for 150,000 seasonal roles across the US.

The jobs have an average starting pay of $US18 ($AU24) per hour with an extra $US3 ($AU4) an hour in some cases.

Some of them also come with signing bonuses of up to $US3 ($AU4),000. Here’s where the jobs are concentrated.

Amazon is making a big push for hiring to prepare for a particularly chaotic holiday shopping season.

The e-commerce giant announced on Monday that it is hiring for 150,000 seasonal roles across the US.

“Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s senior vice president of Global Customer Fulfillment, in the announcement.

The jobs have an average starting pay of $US18 ($AU24) per hour, an additional $US3 ($AU4) per hour based on shifts in many locations, and signing bonuses of as much as $US3 ($AU4),000.

Seasonal employees will “help support full-time employees across over 250 new fulfillment centers, sortation centers, regional air hubs, and delivery stations that opened in the U.S. in 2021,” according to the announcement.

The 20 states hiring for the greatest number of seasonal jobs are: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Prospective employees can start the application process at www.amazon.com/apply.

The newly announced roles mark Amazon’s latest push for workers in a larger hiring spree.

Last month, Amazon announced plans to hire for 125,000 part- and full-time transportation and warehouse jobs in the US. The company also previously announced plans to fill more than 55,000 new corporate and tech jobs worldwide. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told Reuters more than 40,000 of these roles will be in the US.