Amazon Gives Netflix A Nasty Holiday Gift

Netflix went down last night and Amazon’s cloud was to blame, according to a lot of tweets sent out by @Netflixhelps.Netflix said users across the U.S. were affected.



“There is a partial outage that impacts some, but not all devices that can stream from Netflix. Our teams are working hard, with Amazon Web Services, to address the issue and hope to have streaming available for everyone again soon,” Netflix tweeted.

Amazon’s competing movie streaming service, Amazon Prime, was not affected by the outage. It was working just fine.

Amazon was experiencing trouble at its infamous East Coast, North Virginia data centre, according to its status page. The popular North Virginia data centre is implicated in a lot of Amazon outages.

Amazon is far-and-away the leader in cloud computing but it doesn’t have the best reputation for uptime.

Interestingly, Amazon recently showcased its partnership with Netflix at is first-ever user conference last month. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, a vocal critic of Amazon Prime, even appeared on stage for a keynote where he said that by the end of 2013, he wants Netflix to be 100% hosted on Amazon’s cloud. He expected Netflix to be the biggest business entirely hosted on AWS apart from Amazon’s own retail operations.

That’s an interesting business strategy, to rely completely on your biggest competitor.

Hastings, we have three words of advice for you: Google Compute Engine.

