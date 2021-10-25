How to redeem an Amazon gift card with the app or website

You can use Amazon gift cards to buy anything on Amazon. Fiordaliso/Getty Images

To redeem an Amazon gift card, head to your account’s “Gift Card Balance” page.

If you have the code, you can also redeem your Amazon gift card while checking out.

The Gift Card Balance page also lets you set up an automatic reload schedule, so you’ll always have a gift card.

You can buy nearly any item on Earth from Amazon. The only obstacles in your way are space – Where will you fit your 15th flatscreen TV? – and money. But if you’ve received an Amazon gift card for your birthday, money doesn’t have to be an issue.

You can redeem Amazon gift cards you’ve received using the website or app. And once you’ve redeemed a gift card, you can keep track of how much money is left on it.

How to redeem an Amazon gift card via the app

These steps work for both the iPhone and Android apps.

1. Open the Amazon app and tap the three stacked lines in the bottom-right corner, and then tap Account.

Open your Account options. Amazon; William Antonelli/Insider

2. Scroll down to the Payments section and select Manage gift card balance.

Head to your ‘Manage gift card balance’ menu. Amazon; William Antonelli/Insider

3. You’ll be brought to the page where you can redeem a gift card or add balance to an existing one. Tap Redeem another gift card to activate your gift card by entering its code or scanning it.

Quick tip: If you want to keep your gift card loaded with money so it never runs out, you can also select the Your Auto-Reload Setting option and create a schedule. There isn’t really any benefit to doing this, but the option is there if you want it.



You can type in your gift card’s code, or scan it. Amazon/William Antonelli/Insider

Alternatively, you can redeem a new gift card straight from the checkout page. In the Payment information section, just type or scan your gift card number.

Your gift card will replace whatever payment method you’ve selected. Amazon; William Antonelli/Insider

How to redeem an Amazon gift card via the website

The process is pretty similar if you go through Amazon’s website.

1. Head to Amazon and log in, then hover your mouse over the Account & Lists option in the top-right.

2. In the menu that appears, click Gift Card Balance.

Head to your ‘Gift Card Balance’ menu. Amazon; William Antonelli/Insider

3. You’ll see your current gift card balance and transaction history. To redeem a new gift card, click Redeem a Gift Card and enter its code.

Quick tip: Just like on the mobile app, you can set up an “auto-reload” schedule so your gift card never runs out of money. Just head back to the Gift Card Balance page and click Set up Auto-reload.



Redeem a new card or add money to an old one. Amazon; William Antonelli/Insider

You can also redeem an Amazon gift card right from the checkout page. Under Add a gift card or promotion code or voucher, type your gift card number and then click Apply.

Your gift card balance will appear in the summary on the right. Amazon; William Antonelli/Insider

Christine Kopaczewski contributed to a previous version of this article.

