How to redeem an Amazon gift card with the app or website

- To redeem an Amazon gift card, head to your account’s “Gift Card Balance” page.
- If you have the code, you can also redeem your Amazon gift card while checking out.
- The Gift Card Balance page also lets you set up an automatic reload schedule, so you’ll always have a gift card.
- Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.
You can buy nearly any item on Earth from Amazon. The only obstacles in your way are space – Where will you fit your 15th flatscreen TV? – and money. But if you’ve received an Amazon gift card for your birthday, money doesn’t have to be an issue.
You can redeem Amazon gift cards you’ve received using the website or app. And once you’ve redeemed a gift card, you can keep track of how much money is left on it.
How to redeem an Amazon gift card via the app
These steps work for both the iPhone and Android apps.
1. Open the Amazon app and tap the three stacked lines in the bottom-right corner, and then tap Account.
2. Scroll down to the Payments section and select Manage gift card balance.
3. You’ll be brought to the page where you can redeem a gift card or add balance to an existing one. Tap Redeem another gift card to activate your gift card by entering its code or scanning it.
Alternatively, you can redeem a new gift card straight from the checkout page. In the Payment information section, just type or scan your gift card number.
How to redeem an Amazon gift card via the website
The process is pretty similar if you go through Amazon’s website.
1. Head to Amazon and log in, then hover your mouse over the Account & Lists option in the top-right.
2. In the menu that appears, click Gift Card Balance.
3. You’ll see your current gift card balance and transaction history. To redeem a new gift card, click Redeem a Gift Card and enter its code.
You can also redeem an Amazon gift card right from the checkout page. Under Add a gift card or promotion code or voucher, type your gift card number and then click Apply.
Christine Kopaczewski contributed to a previous version of this article.