Amazon Signs Bestselling Author To Game-Changing Kindle eBook Deal

Amazon has grabbed the exclusive e-book rights to sell the “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” and “Principle-Centered Leadership,” by Stephen Covey, it announced today.



This a big deal for Amazon. It freezes out Barnes & Noble from getting the popular titles on the Nook. It also takes away control from Covey’s traditional publisher, Simon & Schuster.

The books are being sold through RosettaBooks.

Covey will receive more than half of the net proceeds from e-book sales, the NYT reports. A typical cut is just a quarter of the proceeds.

If Amazon can offer up attractive rates like this to more authors, it can secure more exclusive books, gaining leverage over the publishers and ebook rivals.

