Amazon's new video game costs $40, but some players who signed up years before launch will get it for free

Amazon’s “New World” is a massive multiplayer online role-playing game, in the style of “World of Warcraft” and “Final Fantasy XIV.”

When Amazon first announced “New World,” it was pitched as a free-to-play game. This week, though, Amazon announced that it will launch in May 2020 – and pre-orders are $US40.

On Friday, Amazon sent out emails to people who preordered “New World” in 2018, back when it was first marketed as a free-to-play game, to tell them that they will still get it for free at launch.

In “New World,” players will adventure through a supernatural island called Aeterneum, clearing out dangerous beasts and monsters and gradually building homes and settlements.

When Amazon first announced its new massive multiplayer role playing game “New World,” the company said that it would be free-to-play. This week, though, Amazon said that when it drops in the May of 2020, “New World” will cost $US40 for lifetime access.

There’s good news, though: Amazon on Friday started to notify some players who pre-ordered the game when it was first announced – which was in 2018 – that they will get the finished product for free at launch.

“Today, we’re making ‘New World’ available for pre-order again. You were one of the first customers to order New World, and you ordered it when it was free-to-play,” according to a copy of the email reviewed by Business Insider. “Your order is still good, and your price – $US0.00 – is still good also.”

The email goes on to tell those players that they will be eligible to participate in a special pre-launch beta test of “New World” that’s reserved for those who pre-ordered the game.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider over how wide-spread this promotion will be.

Amazon announced the release date of “New World” with a cinematic trailer during the 2019 Game Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The retail giant’s in-house video game studio has been working on “New World” since 2016, and held a private alpha test earlier this year with an unfinished version of the game.

Some of the most successful online roleplaying games charge players a monthly fee to play, including “World of Warcraft,” and “Final Fantasy XIV.” However, “New World” will give players full access to the game for $US40 with no additional fees.

If you pre-order “New World” now you’ll get access to the game’s beta test in April 2020, a month before it launches for the public. The players who pre-ordered for free in 2018 will receive access to that closed beta as well.

“New World” game director Scot Lane said at the Game Awards that the Amazon Games team will continue to incorporate feedback from players to fine-tune the game after release. “New World” will let players spend hundreds of hours exploring an uncharted island during the Age of Exploration.

