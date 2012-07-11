Amazon Launches A Clone Of Apple's Game centre For The Kindle Fire

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Apple’s Game centre is a way for friends to compare scores, track achievements. and challenge each other to their favourite games online.Now Amazon is introducing GameCircle, its own take on a social gaming network.



Kindle Fire users will have access to similar functionality seen in Game centre, with high score leaderboards and multiplayer functionality.

This could be a potential draw for new users as we expect a new Kindle Fire to be announced very soon.

