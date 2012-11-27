Mind-Blowing Facts About Amazon's Giant Shipping Operations

Photo: NBC Nightly News

In preparation for Cyber Monday and the holiday season, Amazon has hired an additional 50,000 employees to work in its 40 fulfillment centres across the country. Last year on Cyber Monday, online retailing’s answer to Black Friday, Amazon sold more than 200 items per second. It’s expecting this holiday season to be its biggest yet. Early reports have Amazon’s holiday sales up 40 per cent over last year.



That doesn’t happen by magic. Amazon plows billions into its fulfillment centres. As Cory Johnson of Bloomberg TV notes, Amazon has made $5.3 billion in capital expenditures in the past five years. $2.3 billion, or 43% of that, has come in the last 12 months.

NBC’s Diana Alvear recently got a look inside Amazon’s largest fulfillment centre.

