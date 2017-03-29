Amazon is launching a drive-up grocery service -- here's how it works

Amazon is launching a drive-up grocery service that allows customers to pick up online orders.

Called AmazonFresh Pickup, the new service allows customers to order groceries online, then set a time for pickup as soon as 15 minutes after they place the order.

Amazon says customers can order thousands of groceries including meat, dairy, and fresh produce. There’s no purchase minimum and customers can make unlimited orders, according to Amazon.

The service is free for Amazon Prime members, but it’s only available in the Seattle area for now.

