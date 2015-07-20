Amazon's grocery delivery service is launching in the UK this year

Amazon Fresh, the online retail giant’s grocery delivery service, is launching in the UK this year, according to multiple news reports.

The Times first reported the news, saying that plans are “at an advanced stage,” with a London launch scheduled for September. Re/code, a tech industry news site, also confirmed the news, with “multiple sources” saying the service will launching the UK in 2015.

Amazon Fresh lets customers in supported areas order an array of grocery items, and is currently only available in a few US locations, including New York, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Amazon’s entry into the UK market puts it in direct competition with British supermarkets including Tesco and Sainsbury’s, as well as delivery service Ocado.

The UK grocery delivery market is significantly more developed than in the US, so it makes sense for it to be targeted for service’s first international expansion. Retail research firm IGD believes that while the online deliveries make up less than 1% of the US market, they are 5% of the UK market, according to Re/code.

The Times report also says that Amazon Fresh could launch in Leeds in April — but cautions that this is subject to change.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. The company told the Times that it does “not comment on speculation and rumour but what I can tell you is that we will remain thoughtful and methodical in our approach to expanding Amazon Fresh.”

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.