'It was like the Willy Wonka golden ticket': Amazon customer reveals his first experience inside the tech giant's new invite-only grocery store that's nothing like Whole Foods

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein Amazon opened its new grocery concept, Amazon Fresh, in Woodland Hills, California.

Summary List Placement

We got an exclusive look inside Amazon’s new grocery store from one of the few customers allowed inside.

“It was like the Willy Wonka golden ticket,” customer Eric Wein said of getting invited to the store. He said it’s a “beautiful” store and very clean, and that he thinks it will be a big success.

The store, called Amazon Fresh, is currently accessible only to a select group of invited customers, and will open to the broader public in the coming weeks.

Amazon is planning to open additional Fresh stores in California and Illinois.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Amazon launched an entirely new grocery concept last week in Woodland Hills, California, and invited only a few select customers inside.

The store, called Amazon Fresh, looks like a cross between a discount grocer, a traditional supermarket, and a Whole Foods store. It carries national brands such as Coca-Cola and Frito-Lay, as well as Whole Foods’ private-label 365 brand.

It also sells general merchandise, such as air fryers and Instant Pots, and features a display table with Amazon tablets and smart speakers.

Local resident Eric Wein is one of the few customers who has been invited to shop at the new store.

“It was like the Willy Wonka golden ticket,” he said of getting the invitation to the store, which has generated considerable buzz around Amazon’s future grocery plans.

Amazon said it plans to open the Woodland Hills store to the general public in the coming weeks, but provided no specific opening date. The company also confirmed plans to open additional Fresh stores in California (North Hollywood, Northridge, and Irvine) and Illinois (Naperville, Schaumburg, and Oak Lawn). Amazon declined to comment on when those stores would open.

Here’s what Wein saw during his visit to the Woodland Hills store.

Several lanes outside the store are devoted to parking for curbside pickup and for Amazon Flex drivers, who deliver Amazon Prime orders to customers.

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

At the entrance inside the store, a kiosk invites customers to try Amazon’s new smart shopping cart, called the Dash Cart.

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

The cart is equipped with technology that recognises what shoppers drop inside the basket, and allows them to check out without visiting a cash register.

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

The cart reads barcodes and can also weigh loose fresh produce, such as peaches or apples.

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

To start using the cart, shoppers must scan a QR code on their phones.

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

Then the cart links to the shopper’s Amazon account, and it can pull up their Alexa shopping list and tell them where items are located.

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

Wein said the “main attraction” of the store is the Dash Cart. He said it was an exciting draw and that it was convenient and easy to use. It has limitations, however, since it can only hold two grocery bags.

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

In a statement to Business Insider, Amazon said it designed the Dash Cart specifically for “small-to-medium-sized quick grocery trips.”

“In our research, we’ve found that a high percentage of customers conduct multiple grocery trips per week, taking home two bags or less,” the company said. “The Dash Cart is designed to help to make those frequented small trips faster for customers. If customers would like to shop for more items, they are welcome to use a traditional shopping cart.”

The fresh produce department carries a range of fruits and vegetables in open bins.

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

Digital tags display prices throughout the store.

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

There is loose produce along one wall…

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

… as well as packaged salads and herbs …

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

… and prepared foods, such as soup, pre-cut fruit, to-go salads, and “power bowls” including pesto noodles with shrimp; farro, carrots, and goat cheese; and broccoli and chicken.

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

Throughout the store, there are several Alexa stations that offer to help customers find specific items.

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

A number of signs also advertise Alexa’s services.

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

At the “Fresh Kitchen,” customers can order sandwiches, sushi, and other made-to-order items.

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

Shoppers have the option to preorder these items in their Amazon app, so they are ready by the time they check out.

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

A meat-and-seafood department offers a selection of poultry, beef, and fresh seafood.

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

The store carries Whole Foods’ 365-branded products…

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

… as well as national brands that shoppers would never find inside a Whole Foods store. These include Kellogg cereals …

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

… Coca-cola products …

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

… and Brawny paper towels.

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

In addition to food, the store carries a selection of general merchandise, including the Instant Pot, Magic Bullet blender, Ninja blender, and GoWiseUSA air fryer.

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

A “best of Amazon” section displays cocktail shakers, cookbooks, nesting bowls, cold-brew makers, drinking glasses, lemon squeezers, USB cords, and rice makers.

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

Pet food and treats, greeting cards, and office supplies are also available.

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

The store sells a wide selection of beer and wine, as well.

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

A display table advertises Amazon devices, including tablets and smart speakers.

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

A customer-service counter offers package pickups and returns for items purchased through Amazon.com.

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

No boxes or labels are needed to make returns at the service counter.

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

The store also features a pair of Amazon lockers.

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

There are about 10 traditional checkout lanes for shoppers not using the Dash Cart.

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

Dash Cart shoppers exit through a separate lane.

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

Sensors charge shoppers’ Amazon accounts once they exit through the Dash Cart lane, so they can grab their bags and leave without visiting a traditional cash register.

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

Wein said the shopping experience overall was exciting and that he plans to return.

Business Insider/Courtesy of Eric Wein

“I think it will be a big success,” he said. “It’s a beautiful store and it’s very clean and technology focused.”

He said it was exciting to see mainstream brands alongside Whole Foods-branded products and he touted the customer service from Amazon employees, saying they were friendly and frequently asked if he needed help.

“Overall it was a great shopping experience,” he said. “I’ll definitely go back.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.