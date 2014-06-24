US

You Can Now Watch Free TV Episodes From Amazon On Your IPhone Or IPad

Jillian D'Onfro

Amazon’s latest update to its Amazon Instant Video app for iOS now includes free, ad-supported first episodes of select TV shows that non-Prime members usually wouldn’t get to watch.

Users will be able to stream the first episodes of shows like “Orphan Black” and “True Blood,” as well as a selection from Amazon’s recently acquired catalogue of HBO shows, including “The Wire” and “The Sopranos,” as long as they’re willing to sit through a few commercial breaks. The update also brings the rest of Amazon’s HBO content to iOS, as TechCrunch points out.

This isn’t the first time Amazon has experimented with free, advertising-supported TV outside of what it offers to Prime Instant Video customers: The “first episode free” option is also available on Kindle Fire devices and Roku.

Amazon has denied plans to launch a fully ad-supported free media service to further monetise its digital content beyond Prime Membership or direct sales. However, this new option for iOS users still serves as a way to try to get consumers hooked by the first episode of a show that Amazon sells, so that they will be more tempted to either sign up for Prime or buy the full series.

This update comes less than a week after Amazon launched its Fire phone, a new smartphone that

features “dynamic perspective” effects, which make images feel 3-D, motion-sensing capabilities, and Firefly, Amazon’s new visual search engine.

Here’s what the “first episode free” option looks like in Amazon’s Instant Video app:

Amazon iOS Screenshot
Amazon iOS Screenshot

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

