The fabulous life of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the second-richest person in the world

Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, is one of the most powerful figures in tech, with a net worth of roughly $US82 billion.

Today, his “Everything Store” sells more than $US136 billion worth of goods a year.

Here’s how the former hedge funder got his start and became one of the world’s richest people.

Jillian D’Onfro and Eugene Kim contributed to an earlier version of this piece.

