You Can Play More Than 100 Games On Amazon's Set-Top Box

Amazon’s new set-top box, the Fire TV, is more than just a streaming-TV device.

It will also play video games. Amazon has its own gaming studio that’s developing games, but big companies, such as EA, Disney, 2K and Gameloft, will also make games for the device.

The games start at around 99 cents, with the average price being around $US2. There will be many free games, too.

And for another $US40, you can get a game controller, which looks a lot like the Xbox’s controller.

At launch, the device has 133 video game titles. The standouts are “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “NBA 2k14” and “Minecraft — Pocket Edition.” The Fire TV runs the Android operating system, so many of these games can be found on other devices, as well. In this sense, it resembles the Ouya, another Android-based game console.

The Roku can also play games — the remote control looks like a Wii controller and uses motion-sensing technology — but it doesn’t have nearly as many games as the Fire TV.

Check out the full list of launch titles here.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

