Amazon's Fire TV is completely out of stock, and the company isn't saying when it's coming back

Amazon’s Fire TV is currently out of stock on Amazon. The $US99 set top box, which allows users to stream content to their TV screens, was first released in April 2014.

Usually, if Amazon runs out of inventory on a particular product, the site will have a note that says when that item might once again be available. Customers usually also have the option to purchase items on back order.

For the Fire TV, however, the listing says, “We don’t know when or if this item will be back in stock.”

An Amazon spokesperson told Business Insider, “Due to overwhelming customer demand, Fire TV is currently out of stock. Customers can choose Fire TV Stick, which is in stock and available for $US39.”

The Fire TV Stick is a dongle that is essentially a smaller, less expensive version of the Fire TV.

Though the Fire TV could very well become available sometime soon, it could be a sign that a hardware update might be on the way.

The Fire TV is still available for purchase at Best Buy or Staples.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

