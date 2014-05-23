Amazon Is Giving Some Customers Its New Fire TV For Free For A 30 Day Trial

Not sure if you want to drop $US99 on a Fire TV? Amazon is offering a new promotion that lets users try the set-top box for 30 days free of charge.

In an email sent out to Amazon users first spotted by Re/code, Amazon claims that anyone who recieved the message is eligible to register for a free trial.

You would simply need to click the “Apply Offer” button in the email, add Amazon Fire TV to your cart and order, and the company will ship it to you for free. If, after 30 days, you don’t want it, Amazon will pay for you to ship it back.

It’s a bold experiment for Amazon, which is trying to break into the TV space. It suggests the Fire hasn’t been selling well. If were off to an amazing start, this promotion wouldn’t be needed.

Here’s a closer look at the fine print:

If you love it, keep it and we’ll charge your credit card automatically after 30 days. If you decide it’s not for you, send it back before the trial ends at no cost — return shipping is on us too. This by-invitation offer is exclusively for you. Limit one free trial per customer while supplies last.

It’s unclear if the offer only applies to Amazon Prime members or anyone with an Amazon account.

The company hasn’t released any specific sales figures yet since the Fire TV launched in early April, Amazon said its streaming TV box sold out about a week after it was unveiled.

Business Insider Intelligence predicts that Amazon will sell 5.8 million Fire TV units in the United States this year, which would give it about one-fifth of the streaming device market share by sales.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

