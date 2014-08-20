More Evidence That Amazon's Fire Phone Is A Flop

Business Insider / Jillian D’Onfro AT&T employees on the day the Fire phone launched

Since Amazon launched its first smartphone on July 25, the AT&T-exclusive device topped the site’s best selling phones list for several days, but has seen slow growth in terms of usage, according to market research.

Dubbed the Fire phone, the device’s most unique features are Dynamic Perspective, which allows the phone to react to how it is held and tilted, and Firefly, which can scan phone numbers, email addresses, and more than 100 million different objects to make it easy to buy them on Amazon.

For the most part, the phone recieved less-than-glowing reviews in the press.

Amazon hasn’t released any sales numbers yet, but Chitika Insights has kept track of its usage share growth since the launch. Chitika reports that adoption of the Fire phone has only grown incrementally, rather than exponentially over the last three weeks. In other words, usage growth has been slow, but at least it has been steady.

The Fire phone’s usage share is .02%, which puts its launch on par with that of the Motorola Droid Ultra, but below the launch of the LG G3, likely in part because the G3 didn’t launch exclusively to one carrier, like the Fire phone did.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos firmly believes in the importance of waiting patiently for long-term rewards, so this slow-burn effect likely isn’t alarming for Amazon, though likely a little disappointing after all the hype around the launch.

Chitika measures usage growth by analysing tens of millions of North American ad impressions from smartphones.

Here’s a look at how the Fire’s launch compared to the G3’s:

This chart shows how its launch compared to the Droid Ultra’s:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

