Amazon's New Phone Has An Innovative Way To Let You Scroll Without Lifting A Finger

Amazon just announced its highly anticipated phone, the Fire Phone. One of Jeff Bezos’ favourite features is the phone’s ability to scroll up and down web pages or to scroll through new web pages and images without lifting a finger.

Instead, you just tilt the device forward or backward. The more you tilt the phone, the faster it will scroll. The scroll speed can be locked in place, too.

Scrolling can be stopped by putting a finger anywhere on the phone’s screen. Images can also be enlarged by tilting the phone.

“You could never have all this information on the screen at once, because it would be too cluttered,” Bezos told the audience. “But the dynamic perspective lets you see added info with a simple tilt.”

Bezos says the gesture is “so natural, I keep trying to use it on normal phones.”

Tilting to scroll isn’t a new innovation. A number of apps already allow this. But the Fire Phone is the first phone to implement hands-free scrolling system wide.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.