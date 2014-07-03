Demand For Amazon's New Phone Appears To Be Tanking

Amazon’s first smartphone isn’t officially available for sale until the end of the month, but it looks like consumers may already be losing interest.

The phone has plummeted all the way down to #68 on the online retailer’s list of best-selling electronic devices.

Two days after Amazon unveiled its first smartphone, the Fire Phone sat close to the top of the list comfortably at #4.

At the time of writing, the 32GB version of the handset now places at #68. The 64GB version doesn’t place on the top 100 list at all. The AT&T exclusive phone is already available for pre-order and will officially hit stores on July 25.

It’s unclear exactly why consumers have seemed to lose interest the Fire Phone based on Amazon’s rankings, but some speculate that pricing may be a factor. The 32GB model sells for $US199 on a two-year contract, which is the same price as a 16GB iPhone 5s and Galaxy S5.

Although Amazon is offering double the storage space, some expected Amazon to be more competitive with its pricing for the Fire Phone, as Seeking Alpha notes.

That being said, the Fire Phone is still faring strongly compared to other smartphones being sold on Amazon. It currently ranks as #2 in the Contract Phones category, falling right in between the Galaxy S5 which takes up five spots in that category’s top 10.

Amazon The Fire Phone promotion on Amazon.

The Fire Phone may be placing high in the Contract Phones category, but the fact that it’s placing so low on the general electronics list suggests it may not be as big of a hit as the company’s e-readers and tablets.

The Kindle Paperwhite, Fire HD 7, Fire TV, and standard Kindle all place within the top 10 in the best selling electronics category. These gadgets outplace the Fire Phone even though Amazon has been advertising it on its main homepage since the phone was unveiled on June 18.

The Fire Phone is Amazon’s first smartphone, and the company aims to differentiate it from the competition by baking in a handful of homegrown features.

For example, the Fire Phone comes with cameras situated around its display to enable what it calls Dynamic Display. This is a 3-D sort of effect that portrays images in more depth and from different perspectives. Its Firefly feature allows you to scan real-life items to learn more about them or purchase them through Amazon.

Via: Geekwire

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.