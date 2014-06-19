This Is Amazon's First Smartphone: The Fire Phone

Amazon has just announced its first smartphone, the Fire Phone.

Here are some of the basics:

4.7-inch screen

13-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation

2.2-GHz processor with 2GB of RAM

Gorilla Glass on both sides

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos claims that the phone is optimised for one-handed use. Features we’ve seen previously on Amazon’s Kindle products will also work on the Fire Phone. Second Screen, for example, allows you to easily view videos from your smartphone to Fire TV. X-Ray will provide information about videos you’re watching. The phone also comes with Amazon’s 24/7 support service called MayDay.

Bezos has also debuted an entirely new Amazon feature known as Firefly, which can automatically recognise everything from groceries to URLs through the device’s camera. You can also pull up Firefly’s history to view everything you’ve previously scanned.

You can also tap an item to buy it or send books to your Kindle.

Keep checking our live blog for more details.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

