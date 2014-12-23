Amazon's Newest Fire HDX Tablet Is Super Cheap Today

Amazon has been firing off all kinds of deals this month leading up to the holidays, and today’s discount is a particularly compelling one.

The new Fire HDX 8.9 is 30% off today only, which means you can save up to $US180 depending on which model you choose.

The 32GB Wi-Fi only model, for example, is selling for $US300, which is $US130 less than its original price of $US430.

The biggest bargain in terms of savings seems to be the 64GB Wi-Fi and LTE model, which is selling for $US414 instead of $US594. That’s a $US180 discount.

The Fire HDX is one of the best tablets for reading and entertainment that you can buy. If you’re already familiar with Amazon’s ecosystem and use Amazon Prime a lot, it’s a great choice. But keep in mind you don’t get access to Google’s store of more than one million apps like other Android tablets.

Check out Amazon’s product page to see how the pricing structure breaks down for each Fire HDX 8.9 model.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

