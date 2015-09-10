Amazon finally sold out of Fire Phones

Amazon finally sold out of its ill-received Fire smartphones at the end of August, the company confirmed to GeekWire. That’s slightly over a year after the phone first went on sale in July 2014.

On product pages for the Fire phone, which touted 3D-features and a real-world image scanner as its most innovative features, Amazon ominously writes that it doesn’t known “when or if” the phone will be back in stock.

Likely, it won’t be, as the update comes on the heels of a Wall Street Journal report that says Amazon has laid off dozens of engineers who worked on the phone.

From the beginning, the Fire phone faced harsh criticism, in part due to its high price and because at launch it was only available for AT&T customers. Last October, Amazon announced that it had taken a $US170 million charge for costs related to the Fire phone, including $US83 million worth of unsold inventory.

Looks like that inventory is finally out the door, albeit much later.

Ironically, the news broke the same day as Apple hosted a mega-event to announce its two new iPhones, which typically sell out lightening-fast during the pre-order period.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

