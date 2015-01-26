How To Use This Awesome Amazon Feature To Share Your E-Books

One of the many wonderful things about a physical book is that it can be easily shared. When you’re finished, you can just hand it off to someone if you think they will like it.

When you buy an e-book, however, it’s not so easy. If you bought the title on Amazon, only devices registered with your Amazon account will be able to access the book.

That’s where Family Library comes in. Amazon actually has an amazing feature that lets you share your e-books easily and automatically with at least one other person.

With Family Library, you can create a six-person Household, linking your account with another adult and up to four children. The two adult profiles can buy and share content with each other — including apps and audiobooks — and the child accounts, which still have to be using devices registered with one of the parent’s accounts.

If you have a friend or family member with similar taste in books, Family Library is a great way to save money.

Here’s how you turn it on:

First, visit Amazon and navigate to Manage Your Content And Devices, and then Settings. You’ll see a category called “Households and Family Library”:

You can join your account with the profile of one other adult:

You’ll be prompted for the login information of the second adult. The whole “Household” aspect of this feature presumes you’re joining accounts with your significant other, but I just teamed up with my sister:

You’ll then be asked whether or not you want to authorise your payment methods. You do. Otherwise, you’ll just be able to jointly control child profiles, not share books with each other:

Next, you get to pick what you want to share. Selecting “Apps,” “Books,” or “Audiobooks” will share all your content in each category (but you can remove things later):

Viola! Now, I not only have my e-books, but my sister’s too:

Amazon automatically shares all your content, but if you want to remove a particular title from the Family Library, just click “Show Family Library,” select titles you don’t want to share, and then hit “Remove from Library”:

All the shared content will automatically be available on any device registered with your Amazon account information.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

