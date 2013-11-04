THANKS, FAA: Amazon Marks Down Kindles For Today Only

Call it a celebration.

With the news that you’ll soon be able to use electronic devices on an aeroplane from takeoff to landing, Amazon is taking

15% off its Kindle Fire HD, Kindle Fire HDX 7″, and its $69 Kindle e-readers — for today only.

You need to use the special promo code at checkout to claim the discount. Naturally, the promo code “ThnksFAA.”

“We’ve been fighting for our customers on this issue for years, and we are thrilled by the FAA’s recent decision — this is a big win for customers. Delta and JetBlue have already started flights with the new rules — we’re excited to see which airlines are next,” said Amazon Vice President Drew Herdener.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

