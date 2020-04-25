Amazon extends pay raise for warehouse workers but ends unlimited unpaid time off policy amid COVID-19

Amazon announced on Friday that it’s extending the pay increase for warehouse workers in the US and Canada until May 16.

But it’s ending the unlimited unpaid time off policy and returning to normal attendance policy starting May 1.

The change is the latest in a series of changes Amazon has made amid the coronavirus outbreak, as it faces worker protests over its safety conditions.

Amazon is extending the temporary pay raise for warehouse workers in the US and Canada that was supposed to end this month, but will terminate the unlimited unpaid time off policy as scheduled.

Early last month, Amazon said it would double overtime pay and increase hourly wages by $US2 for its warehouse workers through the month of April, while offering unlimited unpaid time off for those who didn’t feel comfortable coming into work as the coronavirus pandemic worsened.

In a note sent to warehouse workers on Friday, Amazon said, “We’re extending the $US2/hr wage increase and double overtime pay through May 16 … Also we are returning to our normal attendance policy on May 1.”

In a blog post on Friday, Amazon said the extended pay increase brings its total investment in hourly workers during COVID-19 to nearly $US700 million.

“We continue to see heavy demand during this difficult time and the team is doing incredible work for our customers and the community,” the blog post said.

The change comes at a time when Amazon is dealing with a series of worker safety issues. Over 70 warehouses are reported to have at least one infected employee, and last week, the first known case of death was confirmed.

Groups of warehouse workers have called out Amazon’s loose workplace safety measures over the past month, staging multiple protests across the country. Just this week, more than 300 warehouse workers pledged to call off work, according to the nonprofit United for Respect.

Amazon has made dozens of policy changes to ensure the safety of its warehouse workers during the pandemic. Earlier this month, it announced it would provide face masks and regular temperature checks to its workforce. It’s also started spraying disinfectant and providing enhanced cleaning procedures across its facilities.

