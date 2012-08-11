Are You Ready For Amazon's New Kindle Fire?

Jeff Bezos introduced the original Kindle Fire last year.

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

We’re getting really close to a refresh of Amazon’s Kindle line. The latest evidence comes from some incredible sleuthing by Gizmodo.



It turns out Amazon is offering massive discounts on the 10-inch Kindle DX reader and various Kindle accessories. Gizmodo also notes that shipping times for the $99 ad-supported Kindle Touch have increased to 8 or 9 days.

So it’s pretty clear that Amazon is clearing out its inventory to make way for new Kindle readers and a new Kindle Fire, including the rumoured 10-inch model.

Amazon was originally expected to announce its new Kindle lineup in July, but now it looks like we’ll find everything out as soon as next week.

