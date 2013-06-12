Amazon Just Made A Key Step To Dominate The Grocery Delivery Market

Amazon is expanding grocery delivery service, AmazonFresh, to Los Angeles.



The online retailer has offered the same-day service in its home city of Seattle since 2007 and is now breaking further into the historically difficult online grocery market, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The company officially started grocery delivery to select Los Angeles ZIP Codes on Monday, according to the Los Angeles Times. Customers will be able to order more than 500,000 items, including those from specialty stores around Los Angeles.

Amazon has reportedly told vendors that it could roll out to 40 U.S. markets by the end of 2014, Forbes reported in May.

The service is free for Amazon Prime members for 90 days. After that, customers must enroll in a new Prime membership that costs $299 per year. An additional delivery charge will be applied to orders less than $35.

Orders received before 10 a.m. will be delivered before 6 p.m. and those received after 10 p.m. will be delivered before 6 a.m. the next day, according to the LA Times.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

