It looks like an Amazon exec promoted the firm's new Echo Buds while wearing rival Apple's AirPods

YouTube/Bloomberg Dave Limp, Amazon’s senior vice president of devices and services, spoke with Bloomberg news.

Amazon unveiled a bunch of new products on Wednesday, including its new wireless $US130 Echo Bud earphones.

Dave Limp, Amazon’s senior vice president of devices and services, gave an interview to Bloomberg wearing a single earbud – but it looks like it was an Apple AirPod, a direct competitor to the Echo Buds.

Amazon unveiled a smorgasbord of products at its big event on Wednesday, but the executive overseeing the big launch experienced a slight snafu while doing the rounds to promote all the new hardware.

Dave Limp, Amazon’s senior vice president of devices and services, gave an interview to Bloomberg about Amazon’s new array of Alexa-enabled products.

He mostly talked about the new high-end Echo Studio speaker, as well as wider privacy issues with contractors eavesdropping on Alexa voice commands. He also mentioned that Alexa would now be able to tell if users are frustrated with it.



Unfortunately, Limp was also wearing what appeared to be a single Apple AirPod earphone during the interview – just after being onstage to promote Amazon’s new rival product, the Echo Buds.

GLENN CHAPMAN/AFP/Getty Images Here’s Limp unveiling the Echo Buds in Seattle on Wednesday.

The BuzzFeed journalist John Paczkowski was the first to spot the mishap:

think you grabbed the wrong earbud there, dave pic.twitter.com/AgZJQagSte — John Paczkowski (@JohnPaczkowski) September 25, 2019

In fairness to Limp, we don’t know if he was just handed AirPods in order to carry out the interview – but it’s still an awkward mishap.

You can watch Limp’s full interview here:

