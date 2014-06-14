Amazon Sent Reporters An Adorable Book Ahead Of Its Product Launch Next Week

Next week, Amazon is hosting a product launch in Seattle, most likely to release its long-rumoured smartphone. On Friday, the company sent reporters an adorable teaser: A copy of CEO Jeff Bezos’ favourite childhood book, “Mr Pine’s Purple House.”

The book is about a man named Mr. Pine who hates how all the houses on his block look exactly the same, so he decides to try something different. He eventually ends up painting his house purple.

“I think you’ll agree that the world is a better place when things are a little bit different,” the accompanying note reads.

Check it out:

From what we’ve heard about Amazon’s new smartphone and seen in its teaser video, it looks radically different from anything else on the market. It will likely have motion sensors to track your movement and display images on its screen in such a way that they appear to pop out in 3D.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

