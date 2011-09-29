AMAZON'S HUGE DAY SHAKING UP TECH: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

A huge day for Amazon.Jeff Bezos took the stage here in New York City to announce 4 new tablet devices and some impressive features that Amazon customers will soon have access to.



Here’s everything you missed from the event.

Amazon finally introduced its tablet device This is what we were waiting for -- the Kindle Fire. It will cost $200 and is available on November 15. Here are the specs on the Fire It will have a 7-inch screen, no microphone, no camera, and no 3G connection. It's strictly a WiFi device. 'We don't think of the Kindle Fire as a tablet. We think of it as a service,' Bezos remarked to BusinessWeek. A purchase of the Kindle Fire comes with a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime The service normally costs $79 per year and it gets Amazon customers free 2-day shipping on all items and unlimited access to Amazon's library of 11,000 streaming movie and television titles. The Fire will have an 8-hour battery life Easy to make it through a full day on a charge. There's a new Kindle tablet that's more affordable than ever It will cost $79 and is available today. The new Kindle isn't a touchscreen You'll interact with it using its 5 buttons and you'll by selecting letters. It introduced a new $99 device called the Kindle Touch Using infrared detectors, it mimics touchscreen technology without technically being a touchscreen. It allows for 2-point multitouch for all your e-book needs. It will be available on November 21. There's also the Kindle Touch 3G The big brother to the Kindle Touch. It has 3G connectivity and will sell for $149. Amazon introduced its new web browser It's called 'Silk' and it works by rendering web pages on Amazon servers before sending the finished page to your tablet. The aim is to bring pages to mobile devices faster than ever before. Syncing your device will be wireless over the cloud from day one During the event, Bezos held up the iconic white Apple USB cord to a laughing audience. Amazon's WhisperSync will work with movies and TV shows. Watch a movie while you're out and about, get home, switch to your TV, and it picks up right where you left off. We were there in person Check out our liveblog of the event here >

