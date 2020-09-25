The 7 biggest announcements Amazon made at its Echo event, from a mini drone that can fly around your home to a cloud gaming service

Amazon

Amazon made a slew of announcements on Thursday, from a new cloud gaming service to a home security drone and a completely redesigned Echo lineup.

Among the biggest reveals was the debut of Amazon Luna, a game-streaming service meant to go head-to-head with similar services from Google and Microsoft.

Amazon’s Ring also unveiled a new miniature drone that can surveil your home when you’re away and its first devices for the car.

Amazon held its usual fall product launch event on Thursday, where it introduced major updates across its Echo, Alexa, Fire TV, and Ring product lineups. It also unveiled its long-rumoured cloud gaming service, called Luna, which will works across all platforms when it launches.

Taken together, the announcements are a revamp and expansion of Amazon’s most popular hardware and software products. The Echo, for example, has gotten a completely new look that represents the speaker’s biggest design overhaul since its 2014 debut. Amazon is also staking out a bigger space for itself in the gaming industry as it seeks to compete with rivals like Google and Microsoft in the cloud gaming space.

Here’s a closer look at the biggest announcements Amazon made on Thursday.

Luna, Amazon’s new cloud gaming service.

Luna

Amazon took the wraps off Luna on Thursday, marking its long-expected entrance into the cloud gaming space. Amazon is letting the public sign up to request early access beginning immediately. The service will be available on iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, and Fire TV.

The service will encompass multiple channels, including a Ubisoft channel and a Luna+ channel, the latter of which is available for $US5.99 per month during the early access period. Amazon also designed its own controller for Luna that connects to the cloud rather than your device, which the company claims should prevent latency and pairing issues.

A completely redesigned Echo lineup

Amazon

No more cylinder or hockey-puck shaped speakers from Amazon. The company introduced a completely redesigned Echo lineup that features a uniform, spherical aesthetic across its main Echo and Echo Dot devices.

The new Echo will also inherit some features from the pricier Echo Plus, such as its built-in smart home hub. The new Echo will start at $US100, while the redesigned Dot version begins at $US50 and the Dot with a digital clock display starts at $US60.

New Ring devices for the car, including a car camera that can record interactions with the police

Ring

Amazon also announced the $US200 Ring Car Cam, a security camera for the road that can keep an eye on your car whether its parked or in transit.

The camera comes with a feature called Traffic Stop, which enables it to record an interaction with police and alert designated contacts after the user says “Alexa, I’m being pulled over.” The device can also surveil your car while it’s parked to check for at temped break-ins or other unusual activity.

The camera can also request help from first responders when necessary while driving.

The launch comes after Ring’s partnerships with hundreds of police departments across the United States has drawn scrutiny from civil liberties activists, privacy advocates, and lawmakers.

Ring’s new mini-drone, which can fly around the home to keep an eye on it when you’re away

Ring

The Ring Always Home Cam is designed to do what its name implies: make it feel like you’re always at home by keeping tabs on your house while you’re away.

The Always Home Cam is essentially a tiny drone that can autonomously fly around the house, enabling it to monitor multiple areas without investing in multiple cameras. Users must set a predetermined path for the Always Home Cam to follow. So if you want it to check whether you left the stove on, for example, you’d have to create a path to the kitchen.

The device sits on a charging base that also blocks its camera when not in use.

A new Echo Show with a screen that can follow you

Amazon

It’s not just the standard Echo lineup that received an upgrade on Thursday. Amazon is also refreshing the Echo Show with a new 10-inch model that has a rotating screen that can follow you around.

When you’re on a video call, for example, the Echo Show can move so that its 13-megapixel camera can keep you in frame. If you have Amazon’s Alexa Guard feature turned on while in Away mode, the Echo Show can also pan around the room to look for disruptions.

The new Show costs $US250 and starts shipping later this year.

Updates that make Alexa better at conversation

Reuters FILE PHOTO: Prompts on how to use Amazon’s Alexa personal assistant are seen in an Amazon ‘experience centre’ in Vallejo

Amazon also unveiled some new features that make Alexa better at holding a natural conversation.

In a demo, the company showcased a capability it calls “natural turn taking,” which allows Alexa to chime into a conversation when summoned. During one example, Amazon showed how Alexa could offer up pizza specials from your favourite place after telling it that you want to order pizza.

The company also announced a new feature that enables Alexa to ask for clarifying information when the assistant isn’t sure what the user is referring to in a request.

New Fire TV Stick devices and a refreshed interface

Amazon

Amazon also unveiled a $US40 Fire TV Stick that it says should get a 50% speed boost compared to its predecessors as well as a cheaper $US30 model called the Fire TV Stick Lite.

It’s not just the hardware that’s getting an update. Amazon is also rolling out a more personalised software experience for the Fire TV that should make content easier to find and offers new Alexa features.

The event shows that Amazon is doubling down on gaming, home security, and of course, Alexa.

Amazon

Last year’s event was all about experimenting with new form factors for Echo devices, like the Echo Loop smart ring, Echo Frames glasses, and Echo Buds. But this year, Amazon dove deeper into the product categories it’s been expanding into for years, such as the smart home, security, and entertainment.

