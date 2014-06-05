Amazon's 3D Smartphone Is Coming June 18

Amazon is holding a product announcement on June 18.

It’s probably for the long-rumoured Amazon smartphone. Amazon posted a video to YouTube that teases the device. The video shows a bunch of people moving their heads around and getting super excited.

That’s likely because Amazon’s smartphone is said to have several front-facing cameras that can track your head’s movement and display images on the screen in such a way that they appear to pop out in 3D.

The phone will likely run a heavily modified version of Android, just like Amazon’s line of Kindle Fire tablets. That means you’ll have to get all your apps and services from Amazon’s own app store.

According to BGR, the Amazon phone may take advantage of AT&T’s sponsored data plan, meaning streaming content from Amazon’s video or music products won’t count against your monthly data allotment.

Amazon has made a big push in hardware recently. In addition to its Kindle Fire line of tablets, it now has Fire TV, a set-top box that lets you stream video from Amazon and other popular services like Netflix. Fire TV doubles as a gaming system for some Android games if you buy an extra controller.

The event will be held in Seattle and appears to be open to the public. If you want to go, you can sign up here.

And that page shows what appears to be the edge of a smartphone:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

