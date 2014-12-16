Amazon Evacuates Building After Threatening Note

Police evacuated Amazon employees from one of its Seattle buildings after a staff member found a threatening note in the bathroom, according to an official statement from the Seattle police department.

The police brought in explosive detection dog teams to help in the investigation.

An Amazon employee told Komo News reporter Kiyomi Taguchi that CEO Jeff Bezos was in the building at the time of the evacuation:

Amazon evacuating building for possible bomb threat. Employee told me Jeff Bezos was in bldg. @komonews pic.twitter.com/DbJ5clORcn

— Kiyomi Taguchi (@KiyomiT1) December 15, 2014

Apparently the police didn’t find anything wrong, and left around 1 pm PT, a Seattle police detective told Bloomberg.

Here’s the full statement from police:

Seattle police are investigating after staff at Amazon.com’s South Lake Union headquarters found a threatening note on the company’s campus early this morning. Building security contacted Seattle police around 10:30 AM after staff found a note inside a bathroom in the Amazon complex, in the 400 block of Terry Avenue N. Out of an abundance of caution, the Seattle Police Department Arson/Bomb Squad and explosive detection dog teams have deployed to the complex to assist in the investigation. Employees have evacuated from the complex as police and Amazon.com security search the area.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.