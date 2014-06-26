Amazon Is Enticing Mobile Developers By Promising High Ad Rates

One of the most important prerequisites for selling a piece of tech hardware is making sure you have the right software to go with it.

It’s no surprise then that Amazon is doing everything it can to ensure mobile developers are working hard to produce programs for the forthcoming Fire phone that consumers will want to use.

The company announced Tuesday that it would guarantee developers ad rates of $US6 per thousand ads served ($6 CPM) if they submitted a Fire phone-compatible app to the Amazon app store for the first time.

The $US6 guarantee will only be applicable to full-screen ads that run inside apps during August and September.

Ad Age points out that MoPub, an ad network owned by Twitter, said this past October that the average price for full-screen ads (known in the business as “interstitials”) in its network is $US2.99, meaning that a $US6 guarantee would be a pretty nice incentive.

The Fire phone launches July 25 and starts at $US199 with a two-year AT&T contract.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

