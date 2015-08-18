Maybe working at Amazon is hard for a reason

A new report by the New York Times has painted a dark picture of the company culture at Amazon, alleging that employees work demanding hours and management embraces conflict.

Produced by Lamar Salter. Original reporting by Jay Yarow.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

